After all these years, Keanu Reeves loves Speed as much as his fans.

Speed is coming up on its 25th anniversary and the 54-year-old actor shared some memories with ET about the beloved action movie while at the New York premiere of his new flick, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, on Thursday.

"It was a great experience to make that film. [I] got to meet Sandra Bullock, got to work with her, it was fantastic," he said in praise of his Speed co-star. "It was a great role. Point Break was really a big break for me in action films and Speed was the second one and a chance to do as much action as I could. With the help and support of all the stunt people and everything, that film was a lot of fun to do."

As for his favorite memories on the Speed set with Bullock, who plays his love interest in the movie, Reeves recalled, "It was just her talent in all of the environments. We had to pretend some pretty wacky stuff and she was so authentic and her humor and intelligence, authenticity. It was just a joy to be around and to perform with."

Reeves is now starring alongside another A-list actress, Halle Berry, in the third John Wick sequel, and shared how excited he was to learn she had agreed to do the movie.

"That was a good day when Halle Berry said yes," he gushed. "Halle is really committed to preparing for the film -- months and months and months. Having a chance to work with her is something special."

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum hits theaters on May 17.

