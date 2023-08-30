Labor Day weekend is nearly here, and that means there will be plenty of beauty sales for you to shop. Celeb-loved skincare brand Kiehl's just kicked off its own massive Friends and Family Sale, offering 25% off sitewide. Just in time to refresh your routine for the new season, you can stock up on best-selling Kiehl's products with major markdowns on everything.

Shop the Kiehl's Labor Day Sale

If you're new to the brand or just new to skincare, Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself (and your skin in the process) to top-quality products.

Included in the sale are tried-and-true moisturizers, serums, eye creams and more. Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter.

Below, shop our top picks from the Kiehl's Labor Day sale to save on skincare essentials for the fall.

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients. $55 $41 Shop Now

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep. $56 $42 Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness. $60 $45 Shop Now

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. $100 $75 Shop Now

Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum Ulta Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum According to Kiehl's, the precise micro-dose formulation of their anti-aging serum delivers visible results with minimal visible redness, dryness, or peeling. Wrinkles are visibly reduced, skin is firmer, pores appear minimized, and skin tone and texture are more even. $65 $45 Shop Now

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness. $22 $17 Shop Now

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Ulta Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin. $24 $17 Shop Now

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially in cold or dry climates. $58 $44 Shop Now

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men Kiehl's Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men This men’s face moisturizer re-energizes and revives fatigued, dull skin. Formulated with Caffeine and Vitamin C, Kiehl's face cream provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin. $39 $29 Shop Now

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck Treat your face and neck to this super-charged, anti-aging skincare cream that's powered by ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin A and Chaga Mushroom. $95 $71 Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT: