Sales & Deals

Keihl's Best-Selling Skincare Products Are 25% Off for Labor Day to Refresh Your Routine

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Kiehl's Summer Sale
Kiehl's
By ETonline Staff
Published: 4:00 PM PDT, August 30, 2023

Stock up on your skincare must-haves during the Kiehl's Labor Day Sale and save 25% on every best-selling product.

Labor Day weekend is nearly here, and that means there will be plenty of beauty sales for you to shop. Celeb-loved skincare brand Kiehl's just kicked off its own massive Friends and Family Sale, offering 25% off sitewide. Just in time to refresh your routine for the new season, you can stock up on best-selling Kiehl's products with major markdowns on everything.

Shop the Kiehl's Labor Day Sale

If you're new to the brand or just new to skincare, Kiehl's has been a trusted name since the 1850s and consistently delivers all-natural, scientifically-proven skincare, hair care, and body care products. From powerful Vitamin C serums to hydrating facial cleansers, this sale is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself (and your skin in the process) to top-quality products.

Included in the sale are tried-and-true moisturizers, serums, eye creams and more. Kaley Cuoco has long raved about Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream while both Ashley Graham and Oprah have sung praises of the hydrating Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter

Below, shop our top picks from the Kiehl's Labor Day sale to save on skincare essentials for the fall.

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum

The Kiehl's Powerful-Strength Dark Circle Reducing Vitamin C Eye Serum works as a hyper-charged eye cream that aims to address brown dark circles through vitamin C-infused ingredients. 

$55 $41

Shop Now

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Kiehl's

Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil

A moisturizing face oil formulated with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil to restore skin while you sleep.

$56 $42

Shop Now

Avocado Eye Cream

Avocado Eye Cream
Kiehl's

Avocado Eye Cream

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream is a gentle, hydrating eye treatment whose ingredients list actually sounds kind of delicious. Hydrating avocado oil restores moisture to the skin, cocoa butter adds softness and shea butter provides youthful suppleness.

$60 $45

Shop Now

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Kiehl's

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum

Diminish fine lines with this potent Vitamin C serum formulated with 12.5% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid. 

$100 $75

Shop Now

Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum

Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum
Ulta

Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum

According to Kiehl's, the precise micro-dose formulation of their anti-aging serum delivers visible results with minimal visible redness, dryness, or peeling. Wrinkles are visibly reduced, skin is firmer, pores appear minimized, and skin tone and texture are more even.

$65 $45

Shop Now

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's

Ultimate Strength Hand Salve

If you're constantly washing or working with your hands, this shea butter, avocado oil and sesame seed oil-enriched lotion is a must for tackling extreme dryness.

$22 $17

Shop Now

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream
Ulta

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream

Kiehl's #1 hydrating moisturizer for all skin types strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier and provides 24-hour hydration for softer, smoother skin.

$24 $17

Shop Now

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Kiehl's

Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter

Kiehl's Creme de Corps body moisturizer keeps your skin hydrated especially in cold or dry climates.

$58 $44

Shop Now

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Kiehl's

Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men

This men’s face moisturizer re-energizes and revives fatigued, dull skin. Formulated with Caffeine and Vitamin C, Kiehl's face cream provides antioxidant protection in addition to softening and hydrating skin.

$39 $29

Shop Now

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Kiehl's

Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck

Treat your face and neck to this super-charged, anti-aging skincare cream that's powered by ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid, vitamin A and Chaga Mushroom.

$95 $71

Shop Now

The Labor Day discounts don’t stop here! Check out our list of the Best Labor Day Sales of 2023.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save 25% On Peace Out Skincare Favorites for a Blemish-Free Fall

Sales & Deals

Save 25% On Peace Out Skincare Favorites for a Blemish-Free Fall

Save 20% on SPF Essentials at Supergoop's Labor Day Sale

Sales & Deals

Save 20% on SPF Essentials at Supergoop's Labor Day Sale

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

Beauty & Wellness

Put Your Best Face Forward With These 6 TikTok-Loved Skincare Trends

Save Up to 58% On Neutrogena Skincare Essentials at Amazon

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 58% On Neutrogena Skincare Essentials at Amazon

SkinStore Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 25% On Skincare Faves for Fall

Sales & Deals

SkinStore Labor Day Sale: Save Up to 25% On Skincare Faves for Fall

The Best Amazon Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Right Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals On Anti-Aging Skincare to Shop Right Now

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Step Up Your Skincare Routine

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Anti-Aging Serums to Step Up Your Skincare Routine

Tags: