Everyone needs a little help sometimes, including country star Keith Urban.

On Friday, a retired elementary school teacher named Ruth Reed paid a visit to Wawa, a convenience store in the township of Medford, New Jersey, where she found herself in line behind a man who appeared to be short on cash. She immediately offered to pay the man’s bill. That man just happened to be the hitmaker.

“I didn’t know it was Keith Urban. I didn’t think he had enough money to pay for his things so I said I would pay for it and briefly when he told me who he was and I didn’t believe it was him,” she explained to CBS3, a local news outlet.

Urban was in town on his Graffiti U tour. Later that night, he performed at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden.

“He was very gracious and let me get my picture taken with him,” Reed added of her encounter with the Aussie singer.

Ruth Reed had pledged to treat someone at Wawa once a week so when the man in front of her was a few dollars short, the retired teacher offered to pay.



The stranger said his name was Keith—and when Reed remarked he looked like Keith Urban, he said he was. https://t.co/ri2FRYJLC5pic.twitter.com/FiTje5pztv — Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) August 7, 2018

Unsurprisingly, her photo with Urban outsider the convenience store quickly went viral among fans of the crooner.

According to Page Six, for the last three years Reed has had a resolution that, once a week, she’d buy groceries for a fellow customer at the convenience store, making this random act of kindness simply part of her weekly routine.

Update: Here is the whole story why Ruth paid for Keith Urban at Wawa https://t.co/MymsANo8L2 Just caught up with Ruth... Posted by Cleve Bryan on Monday, August 6, 2018

