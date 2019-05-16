Kelly Clarkson wants fans to know that, contrary to rumors and tabloid reports, she's not downing weight loss drugs or following any unhealthy eating regimens to get in shape.

The "Broken & Beautiful" singer took to Twitter on Thursday to slam rumors about her health and wellness.

"Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets," Clarkson wrote. "All of this is not true."

"I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have," she added. "It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients."

Other fake news that’s going around about me is that I’ve been taking weird pills 4 weight loss or doing weird fad diets. All of this is not true. I ain’t got time 4 all that. I eat the same stuff I always have. It’s all just made w/different flours/sugars/ingredients. #DrGundry — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 16, 2019

The singer's rebuke of the dieting rumors comes after Clarkson also called out people who have been making fake accounts and posing as her on social media, after being alerted to one particular page run that claimed to be a special account that the singer was using to communicate with fans.

"This is fake news & not me. What is wrong with people?" Clarkson tweeted. "I mean, I’m way too busy to be sitting around creating fake accounts."

"If you’re that bored go ahead & do the world a service and maybe read a book & better yourself rather than be weird & lie to people," she added.

This is fake news & not me. What is wrong with people? I mean, I’m way too busy to be sitting around creating fake accounts. I mean, people if you’re that bored go ahead & do the world a service and maybe read a book & better yourself rather than be weird & lie to people💁🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/EfqvSnGFHX — Kelly Clarkson (@kelly_clarkson) May 16, 2019

For more on the latest news on Clarkson, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrissy Teigen Reacts to Kelly Clarkson Wanting Their Kids to Get Married (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson Has Appendix Removed After Hosting 2019 Billboard Music Awards (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson Belts Out New Song 'Broken & Beautiful' on 'The Voice' Ahead of Massive Elimination

Related Gallery