Kelly Clarkson is already hard at work planning her son's future.

ET's Sophie Schillaci caught up with the 37-year-old singer backstage at The Voice, and she revealed that she's hoping to set her 3-year-old son, Remington, up with John Legend's 3-year-old daughter, Luna. The Voice coaches each have two kids, Legend shares Luna and 11-month-old Miles with Chrissy Teigen, while Clarkson and her husband, Brandon Blackstock, also have a 4-year-old daughter, River.

"My little boy, I told Chrissy, I want to marry Luna. They would make the most beautiful babies. Their skin tones, their eye color, I'm like, 'What would that baby look like?'" Clarkson shared. "They probably think I'm weird. Definitely they probably think I'm weird."

In addition to potentially cute grandchildren, Clarkson thinks Luna and Remington would be a good match because of their similar upbringings.

"I think it's fun to have other kids that kinda grow up in an environment... it's not normal. You know, it's not like an everyday scenario, like how we all grew up," she said. "So I like that they at least get people to hang out with every once in a while... with the same kinda vibe to where they don't feel weird."

Regardless of her kids' future spouses, Clarkson loves being a mom and is looking forward to celebrating Mother's Day with her family.

"We have two nannies that are amazing and my husband, they always have them do little things for me... they make little things or whatever," Clarkson said of how her family celebrates the annual holiday. "My daughter's actually really good at drawing, we just figured out. So she drew [Clarkson's UglyDolls character] Moxy for me and I thought my nanny had done it. It's really good. I should post it. I was like, 'What?!'"

In addition to her busy life as a mom, matchmaker and Voice coach, Clarkson also recently hosted the Billboard Music Awards. It was only after the live show that fans learned Clarkson had been suffering from appendicitis throughout her hosting gig, but she's "feeling good" now and hesitant to accept any praise for pushing through the pain.

"Here's the funny thing, everybody kept being like, 'Oh my God. You're superwoman!' Nobody knows meanwhile I performed onstage, and have been performing, with one of my friends that's, like, fighting cancer," she explained. "... It feels just silly people saying like, 'Oh, I can't believe she did this.' And I'm like, I have friends that are going through much worse scenarios and, like, doing it on the daily."

Clarkson admitted that performing throughout her appendicitis was "kinda stupid," but assured fans that she got her doctor's approval.

"I probably shouldn't have, but I did ask my doctor and we had things going on in case it ruptured or whatever, so I asked," she did. "It wasn't just like, 'I can do it!' Like, I wasn't an idiot about it. But I probably wouldn't do it again."

As for how she managed to make it through the show, Clarkson credited it to an adrenaline rush.

"I think what people don't realize too is they changed a few things during the show... and I wasn't feeling well. And then also adrenaline kicks in," she said. "... I felt uncomfortable during the show, but it didn't really hit hard until the end of the show and my adrenaline just, like, left the building... It's fine. Everything's good."

Watch the video below for more on Clarkson.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenna Dewan Shares TBT Photo Performing With Kelly Clarkson in Walmart Parking Lot

Kelly Clarkson Has Appendix Removed After Hosting 2019 Billboard Music Awards (Exclusive)

Kelly Clarkson Kicks Off 2019 Billboard Music Awards With Delightful Musical Monologue

Related Gallery