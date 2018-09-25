Kelly Ripa is over the negative comments!

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host took aim at one online troll in the comment section of her husband Mark Consuelos’ post about the #HeForShe campaign.

Ripa, 47, first commented, "You make me proud @instasuelos.”

But one commenter then wrote, "@kellyripa yes he is so handsome but you need to go Kelly you look to old for him sorry but you do.”

Not pointing out that her husband is also 47, Ripa had an even better comeback, writing, "@mariaxdiax you need to learn how to spell the word too sweetie. As in you’re too stupid to be with my young, handsome husband. Ps, he likes proper grammar as well you dope.”

Ripa wasn’t alone in her online clapbacks. When one commenter wrote, "I’m done following you,” to Consuelos, to which he replied, "@tannpat you don’t support equal pay for women? I think, by your profile pic that you are a woman. I assume you have a daughter or granddaughters? Do you think they should be paid equally?”

The family is currently preparing for Ripa and Consuelos’ son, Michael, to join the cast of Riverdale as a young Hiram Lodge.

“Michael is playing the young Hiram who, you know, he’s a spitting image of his old [man],” co-star KJ Apa, who plays Archie, recently told ET of the father-son duo. “It is crazy. He also sounds exactly like him too.”

For more on the family, watch the clip below:

