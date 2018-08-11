Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are proud parents!

The couple took to Instagram on Saturday to congratulate their son, Michael, on his new Riverdale role. The 21-year-old is set to play the younger version of his father's character, Hiram Lodge, in season three of the CW series.

"Congrats Michael on being cast as young Hiram Lodge on @thecwriverdale," Kelly wrote before jokingly adding, "However @instasuelos and I would like to take this opportunity to remind you and your siblings that as your fiduciaries we are hereby entitled to 10 [percent] of all future earnings hereto wit, or something like that 😜⭐️."

Mark shared a photo of the two of them, gushing about how proud he was of his eldest son.

"Bucket list moment for Mom and Dad. Congrats to my son Michael on being cast as the younger (and much better and handsomer) Hiram," the actor wrote. "We are so proud. Love you MJC #riverdale #bucketlist."

Warner Bros. Television confirmed to ET on Friday that Michael would be joining the cast in the upcoming season. During the show's Comic-Con panel last month, it was revealed that they'd be doing a flashback episode featuring younger versions of the Riverdale parents.

The Consuelos family are big Riverdale fans, especially Kelly and Mark's 17-year-old daughter, Lola.

"I wish you could watch Riverdale with my 16-year-old daughter, who is like, ‘I cannot believe that Dad is on a show that I actually watch,'" the Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last October. “My daughter’s like, ‘Dad never lets me drink mimosas at breakfast!’ And I go, ‘Yeah, because he’s a real father, and that’s a character on TV!'”

Meanwhile, Camila Mendes, who plays Mark's daughter on the mystery series, joked to ET earlier this year that the Consuelos family is "adopting" her.

"They’re in the process of adopting me, I already feel like," Mendes quipped. See more in the video below.

