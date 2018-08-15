Kelly Ripa knew she wanted to be with Mark Consuelos even before she met him.

In an interview with Bruce Bozzi on his Lunch with Bruce SiriusXM show this week, the 47-year-oldLive With Kelly and Ryan co-host opened up about her initial feelings about her now-husband.

"I saw my husband in a photograph before I saw him," Ripa shared. "And I knew [that he was the one] when I saw his photograph."

Ripa met Consuelos while she was working on ABC's daytime soap opera All My Children, and was helping cast the role of Mateo Santos.

"I auditioned him and they had been looking for this character for some time," she explained. "They were looking really for a Latino actor."

"[The casting director] showed me his picture and, Bruce I'm not this person, like at this point I was not a hopeless romantic. I never thought about getting married, it never occurred to me that I would grow old with someone," Ripa continued. "I just thought that I would be living my single girl life in the city, sort of like moving. If I need to up and move to a location, I could do that. I had no responsibilities and I was earning a good living on the soap opera."

"So when I saw him, you know the photograph of him, I saw my entire future with him flash before [my eyes]," she expressed.

Consuelos then joined the cast of All My Children in 1995. A year later, the twosome eloped and then welcomed their first child together, son Michael, in 1997. They are also parents to daughter Lola, born in 2001 and son Joaquin, born in 2003.

It was recently announced that Michael would play the younger version of his father's character on Riverdale. The proud parents couldn't help but gush about their son's achievement, taking to Instagram to express how happy they were for him.

