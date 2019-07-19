Looks like someone thinks Jake Gyllenhaal is better suited for Kelly Ripa.

On Friday's Live With Kelly and Ryan, Ripa told The Spider-Man: Far From Home star that a fan had sent her a letter that suggested she leave her husband, Mark Consuelos, and marry him.

"I have a proposition for you. Now, I received a letter from my neighbor who received a letter addressed to me to their address. … You’re in this, so brace yourself," Ripa, 48, told Gyllenhaal, 38, before reading the letter out loud.

"Dear Kelly Ripa, you should divorce your husband, Mark Consuelos, and marry Jake Gyllenhaal. He was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the 19th [of February]. It may be better for your children," she read before asking the actor, "So, what do you say?"

Gyllenhaal, shocked by the letter, laughed and replied, "It feels like a lot of pressure for a moment like this, but I'm open to it."

Ripa then added that they have time to "figure it out" and that she ran it by Consuelos.

"I ran it by Mark," she shared. "He thinks you are a hell of a guy, and he thinks that you’d make a great stepfather to our kids. So you’ve got that to look forward to. … Dreams do come true."

The two continued joking about their imaginary marriage, with Gyllenhaal explaining that he travels too much and it might not be the best for the kids.

While a relationship between Ripa and Gyllenhaal might not be in the future, the TV host couldn't be happier to be with her husband of 23 years. On Thursday, Ripa shared a throwback of her husband on their honeymoon.

"#tbt 1996 Capri. This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon 🇮🇹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #babyface #daddy," she captioned the photo of a young Consuelos wearing a mesh top and posing in front of a scenic backdrop.

Ripa and Consuelos share 22-year-old son Michael, 18-year-old daughter Lola and 16-year-old son Joaquin. The pair opened up to ET last month about the sage advice they give to their kids as they pave their own path.

"I think especially with the programs that they're in, the peers they are going to school with are people they are going to be working with, so [we've told them], make connections, cultivate those relationships," Consuelos said.

