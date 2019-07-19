The honeymoon isn't over for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos -- at least not on Instagram.

On Throwback Thursday, the 48-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan host posted a photo of her husband from their honeymoon 23 years ago. "#tbt 1996 Capri. This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s @instasuelos on our honeymoon 🇮🇹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ #babyface #daddy," she captioned the photo of a young Consuelos wearing a mesh top and posing in front of a scenic back drop.

This isn't the first time she's shared a photo from their honeymoon. Last year, Ripa posted several pics of her and Consuelos from back in the day in celebration of their anniversary. "Boo.. seems like yesterday to me.. I’m sure it’s feels a lot longer to you..(honeymoon photo Capri, Italy ..we’re still banned from that hotel... it was worth it)," she wrote in part.

The power couple, who celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary in May, have always been candid about their longtime romance. Ripa and Consuelos first met on set of All My Children in 1995 and recently admitted that they broke up right before they tied the knot.

"We broke up and we got back together the day before we went off and eloped," she said during the debut episode of Betches' Comments by Celebspodcast. "Yeah, we eloped. We went to Vegas and got married."

In February, Consuelos also dished about their breakup during his appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"We both had to meet and do an appearance on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee. We were pushing furniture for a 'Queen for the Day' Mother’s Day special and when we were together she wouldn’t talk to me and that made me go crazy," the 48-year-old Riverdale star recalled. "So, I followed her in Central Park, and then we went back to my place, and we got married the next day."

"It wasn't a big breakup!” he added with a laugh.

Here's more with the happy couple.

