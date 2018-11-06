Kelly Ripa to Guest Star on 'Riverdale' as Hiram's Mistress
Kelly Ripa is headed to Riverdale!
The TV star will be appearing as Hiram Lodge's mistress, Mrs. Mulwray, in an upcoming episode of the CW drama, starring opposite her real-life husband, Mark Consuelos, ET can confirm.
"Confident and tough... she's a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that's much bigger than she initially realized," reads a character description for the role.
Ripa shared the news on her Instagram account, posting a pic of herself showing plenty of leg while lounging in a short black dress on the Riverdale set.
"It’s a family affair........Hiram’s mistress. 23 years of auditioning for a role i was born to play," she captioned the sultry pic. "Coming soon to the @thecwriverdale."
The Live With Kelly and Ryan host will actually be the third member of her family to join the show. Ripa and Consuelos' 18-year-old son, Michael, is set to appear in Wednesday's flashback episode, playing a younger version of Hiram.
See more from the star-studded family in the video below. Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.
