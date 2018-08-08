Beyonce recently covered Vogue magazine, where she also opened up about her life like never before in a candid personal essay, and her close friend and former Destiny's Child bandmate Kelly Rowland says her appearance on the publication means so much for so many.

Rowland spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at the red carpet premiere of BlacKkKlansman at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, where she reflected on the empowering message Beyonce is sending with her cover.

"I remember looking at a Vogue magazine cover and I saw three beautiful white women on the cover and it said, 'This is what beauty looks like.' If I'm not that color how am I supposed to know what beauty looks like?" Rowland explained. "So when we see women of color on magazine covers… [it shows] this is what beauty is like. We are what beauty is."

"I'm extremely excited for young girls of color to see that and understand and know that [they] are beautiful," Rowland added.

For her groundbreaking cover, Beyonce had an unprecedented level of input over the photoshoot, reportedly having the final say on everything from her stylists to the set, and she made sure to bring on 23-year-old photographer Tyler Mitchell, making him the first black photographer to ever shoot the cover for Vogue in its 126-year history.

"I think that it speaks volumes about who she is because it wasn't about her in that moment," Rowland explained. "It was everyone else. We know who Beyonce is. I mean, of course, through that cover, but just as a woman, a black woman, and it's a beautiful thing, and that's what we celebrate."

Rowland has long been a vocal supporter of her close friend and fellow entertainer, but on Wednesday she came out to Beverly Hills to show her support for another groundbreaking artist -- director Spike Lee.

Rowland, who has been a fan of Lee's inimitable style throughout his career, said she couldn't wait to see his latest politically charged biographical crime dramedy, BlacKkKlansman after seeing the first mindblowing trailer that dropped months ago.

"The last Spike film I saw was Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, and I follow his work of course, but I'm really excited to see this one. Really, really excited," Rowland shared.

BlacKkKlansman - -starring John David Washington, Adam Driver, Laura Harrier, Corey Hawkins and Topher Grace -- hits theaters Aug. 10.

RELATED CONTENT:

Beyonce's 9 Biggest Revelations in Her 'Vogue' Personal Essay

Beyonce Opens Up Like Never Before About Her Marriage, C-section and Weight in Vogue's September Issue

Kelly Rowland's 3-Year-Old Son Sweetly Sings Beyonce & JAY-Z Song -- Watch

Related Gallery