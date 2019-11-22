Kenan Thompson has high hopes that his Kenan & Kel co-star, Kel Mitchell, will take home the mirrorball trophy!

ET caught up with the comedian at the American Museum of Natural History's 2019 Gala in New York City on Thursday, where he shared his thoughts on why Mitchell and his pro partner, Witney Carson, should win season 28 of Dancing With the Stars.

"He's crushing it!" Thompson raved. "He's going all the way. I think he's going to win."

"Yeah, he's been dancing for forever," he added. "I've had the pleasure of witnessing it all of our lives but now America gets to see it. I'm happy for him, man. Go get that, man. Win that thing!"

Thompson seemingly couldn't stop sharing love and support for his pal, offering additional advice to Mitchell at the end of our interview. The secret to winning? It's all about manifesting it.

"Do your thing, man. You got all the confidence in the world," Thompson shared. "You know you're a great dancer. Just show everybody that that's what it is."

"Kel Mitchell just won Dancing With the Stars... can you believe that? Oh my god, congratulations!" he joked. "Man, I knew you would win. See that?"

For those rooting for #TeamDanceWitKel like Thompson, we can only hope that they'll be cheering him on with some orange soda and Good Burger:

The season 28 finale of Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Mitchell and Carson will be competing against Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber, Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten and Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko.

When ET spoke with Carson just moments after Monday's semifinals, she teased what fans can expect from her and Mitchell's final dance routine. "Oh gosh! I feel like we've kind of done the emotional thing and now we want to entertain," she shared. "We want to have fun! We want to celebrate this season and what it's meant to us. We just want to have a good time. That's what we want to do!"

With such a talented group of finalists, the stakes are higher than ever. All the celebrities and the pro dancers are well aware of that, including Bersten. In his guest blog for ET this week, he opened up about why he thinks his partner should take home the mirrorball.

"She deserves to win the mirrorball because I have never met someone who cares as much as me. It has been so refreshing to see," he gushed. "Hannah is so passionate, she cares so much and she never gives up. I feel like I'm dancing with the female version of me! So, I just want Hannah to know that she is so incredible and I'm so proud of her!"

Hear more on DWTS in the video below.

