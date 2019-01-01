Their brother in law, Kanye West, may be feuding with Drake, but that didn't stop Kylie and Kendall Jenner from attending the "Nonstop" rapper's New Year's Eve bash on Monday.

The sisters were spotted at the GRAMMY winner's star-studded private bash at Delilah in West Hollywood, California, where guests, including Chris Brown, LeBron James, Niall Horan, Idris Elba and Kate Beckinsale, partied their way into 2019.

Kendall was photographed outside the hot spot with Ben Simmons, while Kylie was seen at nearby celeb favorite, Craig's, with boyfriend Travis Scott, before reportedly heading to the party.

Instead of confetti, at midnight, guests were showered with leather gift boxes, featuring bottles of Drake's new champagne brand, Mod Sélection Champagne, which originates from the Vallée de la Marne in France and retails for a cool $299 per bottle.

Kylie and Kendall's presence at Drake's party was notable given their family's recent drama with the performer. Last month, West reignited an ongoing feud with the Canadian musician by slamming him in a lengthy rant on social media.

"Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro," West tweeted at the time, before referencing wife Kim Kardashian West's mother, Kris Jenner, as well as Scott. "You sneak dissing on Trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family."

West also reiterated his claim that he didn't tell rapper Pusha T about Drake's son, Adonis, which Pusha T exposed in his diss track, "The Story of Adidon."

Drake responded by posting a picture on Instagram showing him looking unfazed and using a purple demon emoji in the caption -- a possible nod to West previously claiming that Drake sent him purple demon emojis while he was struggling with mental issues -- and the beef didn't end there. West continued to call out Drake over the New Year's holiday, slamming him for following Kim on Instagram, and demanding the "God's Plan" rapper issue him an apology.

