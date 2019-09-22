Kendall Jenner attends her first Emmys!

The 23-year-old supermodel arrived on the red carpet for the 71st annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday. The fashion darling opted for an edgy, feminine look. She wowed in a pink floral print bustier gown and a black latex long-sleeve top layered underneath, designed by Richard Quinn.

Jenner attended with her sister Kim Kardashian West. The famous siblings presented an award together on stage tonight. Their sister, Kylie, who was expected to present with them, was absent.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Jenner is back to her brunette tresses, following a blonde hair transformation last week, before walking in the Burberry spring/summer 2020 show during London Fashion Week.

Mike Marsland/WireImage

When her sister Khloe, who has been rocking blonde locks for a long time, tweeted Kendall "looks exactly" like her with the new 'do in response to a fan, Kendall sassily wrote back, “You wish b***h."

Feast your eyes on more stunning red carpet looks from the Emmys in the slideshow below.

