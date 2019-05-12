As she's the only woman in the Kardashian-Jenner family to not have kids of her own, Kendall Jenner was notably absent from a sweet Mother's Day tribute shared by her own mom, Kris Jenner, and it looks like she noticed.

On Sunday, Kris took to Instagram to share a sweet post in honor of the special holiday, sharing a heartfelt collage of family photos showing her daughters -- Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian, as well as Kylie Jenner -- with their cute kids.

"Happy Mother’s Day to all of the beautiful Moms out there, and to the women who are mentors and mother figures to someone special," Kris wrote in the caption.

Kris also included a special thanks for her own mom, Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, sharing, "To my amazing Mom MJ, I love you more than you will ever know. Thank you for raising me to be strong and independent and for loving me the way you do."

"To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become," Kris's post continued. "My grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.. I love you @Kourtneykardash @kimkardashian @khloekardashian @kyliejenner... you are my heart #happymothersday."

While the message was undeniably heartfelt and adorable, Kendall was one of the first members of the family to respond in the comments, writing, "Love you too mom!"

While it's possible that Kendall was earnestly expressing her love on the special day, some fans interpreted the comment as a salty joke, implying that the 23-year-old model was jokingly poking fun at feeling left out (despite the fact that it's Mother's Day, specifically).

Also notably absent from a post celebrating the mother of her grandkids was any mention of Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream. However, considering the legally contentious relationship between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Dream's mom, Blac Chyna, it's not exactly surprising.

Meanwhile, this Mother's Day comes just two days after Kim and husband Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, via surrogate. Check out the video below for more on the new addition to their family.

