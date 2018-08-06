Kendall Jenner is revealing why she was absent from the runways last season.

The 22-year-old model graces one of the covers ofLOVE magazine's 10th anniversary issue for autumn/winter 2018, and reveals her mental health issues recently got the best of her.

"Last season I didn’t do any shows," she says. "Just ‘cause I was working in LA and I was like 'Oof, I can’t right now -- I’m gonna go crazy.'"

"I was on the verge of a mental breakdown," she adds.

Jenner was primarily absent from the runways for the fall/winter 2018/19 season, skipping Paris Fashion Week, in which models Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber walked. However, she did make her return to the runway in June for the Versace show during Milan Men's Fashion Week, rocking a colorful printed dress and thigh-high black boots.

Jenner also tells the magazine, "I live a very extraordinary life. I wouldn't change it for the world but there are days where I wish I could walk outside and nothing would be like it is right now."

#KendallJenner photographed by #AlasdairMcLellan and #KatieGrand for her #LOVE20 cover. "I live a very extraordinary life. I wouldn't change it for the world but there are days where I wish I could walk outside and nothing would be like it is right now."#happytenthbirthdaylovepic.twitter.com/1Wipbtlppo — LOVE MAGAZINE (@THELOVEMAGAZINE) July 24, 2018

Jenner has been open about her struggles with anxiety before. In January, she told Harper's Bazaar that she experiences "full-on panic attacks."

"I have such debilitating anxiety because of everything going on that I literally wake up in the middle of the night with full-on panic attacks," she said. "Where do I even start? Everything is so horrible, it’s hard to name one thing. I just think that the world needs so much love. I wish I had the power to send Cupid around the planet, as cheesy as that sounds."

In an October 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Jenner described her anxiety.

"I wake up in the middle of the night and I can't move," she told the cameras, later telling her mother, "Everyone says I'm fine, but I don't feel fine."

But Kendall's older sister Kim Kardashian West definitely has her back. Kardashian West leapt to the model's defense on Monday after a Twitter user called Jenner a "disturbingly despicable, entitled, unsympathetic, sadistic, uncharitable and self-absorbed human being who doesn't deserve to be idolized." The comment was in response to a a report that Jenner's dog allegedly bit a child while the model was at a deli in Los Angeles on Sunday with rumored boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons. TMZ has since reported that police did not respond to the incident as there were no serious injuries, and Jenner remained at the scene until she confirmed the child was OK.

"Do u know Kendall?" Kardashian West replied to the comment. "She’s the complete opposite &is the most generous,compassionate person I know! Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled, unsympathetic, sadistic, uncharitable @self-absorbed human would write this tweet."

Do u know Kendall? She’s the complete opposite &is the most generous,compassionate person I know! Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude! Only a despicable, entitled,unsympathetic,sadistic, uncharitable @self-absorbed human would write this tweet https://t.co/9Wwd9orILO — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

