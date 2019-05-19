Is Kendall Jenner thinking about tying the knot?

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star covers the latest issue of Vogue Australia and in her interview with the magazine, Jenner is asked about whether she's thought about settling down.

“Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day,” she states. “...I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that.”

The 23-year-old supermodel also reveals why she keeps nearly all of her personal life private, despite her famous family's reality show.

“For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships,” she explains. “And I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”

Jenner also discusses how, as a celebrity, she feels as though letting fans and followers in on the details of her love life robs relationships of their intimacy and can ruin things.

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally,” she notes. “Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term [what it’s going to be],” she adds.

Jenner confirmed in February on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she’s been dating Philadelphia 76ers player Ben Simmons "for a bit," but has since remained mum on the topic.

Vogue Australia notes that Jenner watched Simmons' team play a game while she was in hair and makeup for her photo shoot and later FaceTimed the NBA pro to show him the cover he did for the same publication.



While she rarely discusses their relationship, Jenner has been candid in the past about how she’s managed to end some other romances fairly quickly.

"I know when I’m off it, and I get off it really easy. But it’s not just for no reason. Someone has to do something to make me off it,” she told ZAZA WORLD RADIO in a joint interview with her pal Hailey Bieber. “I think that especially because of the lifestyle that I live everything is so magnified and everyone wants to know things, especially about your love life. A lot of the relationships that I’m in, I’m in it, and I’m in it with that one person and I’m a very loyal person once I’m fully in it.”

