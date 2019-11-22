It's back to business for Kevin Hart following his scary car accident.

The actor, as well as Dwayne Johnson, sat down with ET's Kevin Frazier this week, to chat about their new movie, Jumanji: The Next Level. The press tour is Hart's first since his Sept. 1 car accident, fracturing his spine in three places, according to a source.

"I'm good, man," Hart tells ET when asked how he's been doing, adding, "These moments are always good between you and I… It's good to know that I got the relationships that I have."

In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang returns, but things have changed. As they attempt to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave unknown territory, from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world's most dangerous game.

As for how it was filming the sequel, Hart says, "unreal," with Johnson adding, "So much fun, man."

"You're looking at an opportunity to repeat or surpass what we did with the first one and have fun doing it," Hart says.

This time around, Danny DeVito turns into Johnson and Danny Glover becomes Hart. So has Hart been replaced by DeVito in real life?

"There's a couple of things that didn't sit well with me," Hart teases. "I'm not an emotional guy, right? But you know, seeing you with Danny and the whole twins thing, it's like another little guy."

"Now is not the time to talk about it," Johnson jokingly adds.

"I just think that there's only room for one little guy in your life…So to have another, it's like, 'What are you doing? Where do I stand? I mean, is this a thing or not?'" Hart asks.

Luckily, Johnson affirmed their bromance, replying, "You're my number one…He's no threat to you. That's the thing."

All jokes aside, for Johnson, it was an "honor" to work alongside and portray DeVito in the film. "To really embody him and I think that, you know, with Kevin and I, those guys, they have a real relationship in real life of over 30 years," he explains. "So they grounded the movie at the top of the movie and Kevin and I were just able to come in and do what we did. We got really lucky to be able to embody two guys who have very distinct acting personalities and styles, and who are very yin and yang just like Kevin and I."

DeVito, on his end, was also pumped about being part of the Jumanji franchise, telling ET: "Oh man, it was a good one. I was really excited about it because I'm a fan of everybody in the movie. I love the last one. I love the absolute first one with Robin [Williams]… I jumped at the chance to be in it. And when I heard that Danny [Glover] was gonna be in it, that was the icing on the cake. So I was happy to be here."

As for how Glover felt about Hart's impersonations of him?

"I really didn't think about it as making, with the impersonations," he says. "And when I saw it, it wore me out, man! It had me at both, you know, Dwayne's portrayal of Danny and Kevin's portrayal of me, you know, I thought it was just right on. And they kept it kind of bitter bickering. The bickering between the two of us, you know, that was still alive and then everything else. So I thought it was wonderful, man."

Jumanji: The Next Level arrives in theaters on Dec. 13. See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson Film Hilarious Joint Instagram Posts on 'Jumanji' Press Tour

'Jumanji: The Next Level': Inside the Action With Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson (Exclusive)

Kevin Hart to Give Fans an Inside Look at His Life in Six-Part Netflix Docuseries

Related Gallery