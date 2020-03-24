Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Eniko Hart is pregnant!

Kevin Hart's wife announced the two are expecting their second child together on Instagram on Tuesday, with Eniko showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer backless dress.

The two are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Kenzo, and Kevin also shares 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 12-year-old son Hendrix with his ex-wife, Torrei.

"In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!" Eniko wrote. "👶🏽 soon to be a family of 6! 🤗 #glowingandgrowing✨."

Kevin shared the same picture of Eniko on Instagram, writing, "#Harts #FamilyOfSix #Blessed #LiveLoveLaugh."

The Hart family has certainly been through a lot in recent years. Kevin and 35-year-old Eniko weathered a cheating scandal in 2017, and 40-year-old Kevin also survived a serious car accident in September.

During Kevin's Netflix docuseries, Don't F**k This Up, Eniko said the couple has moved on from the cheating scandal, which first made headlines when she was 8 months pregnant with Kenzo.

"I kept worrying about the baby," she recalled of the tough time. "I have to maintain a level head and I think that's the only thing that really got me through. I wasn't ready at the time to give up on my family. I wanted Kenzo to be able to know his dad and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we've been through it, we've gone through it. We passed it and he's a better man now because of it."

"I'm happy that it kind of happened," she emotionally continued. "I get sensitive every time I talk about it."

Meanwhile, in the season three premiere of Kevin Hart: What the Fit? earlier this month, the comedian reflected on how he's changed since his car accident, which left him with three spinal fractures.

"Basically, what you realize is you're not in control," Kevin said. "At the end of the day, it can all be over, man. So don’t take today for granted."

"I basically was put in a situation where I was like, 'Oh, my God. Am I going to be able to walk, am I going to recover, am I going to be able to get back to myself?'" he added. "And through hard work, determination, and pure will, I got to a place where I can be physically active again. I am thankful for some of the small stuff, which is just the ability to get up and move around. This season, I gotta make sure people see me giving it my all to be the old me again!"

