Khadijah Haqq McCray is opening up about her daughter's birth for the first time.

The 36-year-old reality star, who's best known for her appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians with twin sister Malika Haqq, took to Instagram on Sunday to open up about her daughter Celine's premature birth that took place five years ago. She revealed she went into pre-term labor at 19 weeks, was put on bed rest and had to have an emergency C-section.

"It’s been 5 yrs and I never shared my journey. I’ve taken my time and I feel inspired to share now," she began. "Celine was ready to see the world at 19 weeks. I had pre-term labor, weekly specialist visits, and 6.5 months of bed rest. (And MUCH more, I’ll keep private) But nothing compared to having an emergency c-section at 36weeks and not hearing her cry once she was out of me."

"She had fluid in her lungs and it was causing additional complications," the mom of three continued. "I couldn’t hold her for 12-16hrs. I would just stare at her and pray she would fight the way she had been. I’m so thankful for my family/friends, the doctors and nurses at Cedar Sinai Hospital & La Peer Pediactrics. They worked around the clock so my babygirl could go home with me."

"I realized just how lucky my family was, I know babies spend much more time in the NICU. My heart goes out to all parents who have experienced just how tough this reality is," she added. "NICU Awareness Month is designed to honor families experiencing a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and the health professionals who care for the them and make it possible to get babies healthy and home to their families as soon as possible.

#mommyfirst #celinemoment #nicumom #nicuawarenessmonth."

Following her revealing post, McCray took to her Instagram Story to answer a few fan questions. During the Q & A session, she revealed that her daughter is "very strong" and will always be a fighter. "We've learned over the last 5 yrs she has a sensitive respiratory system and asthma," she shared, but added that, "My daughter has always been and will be a fighter."

McCray also revealed that she and her sister Malika were also born premature. "Celine is bigger than most of her classmates lol. Her dad is 6'7. Then myself and my twin were preemies born 3lbs each and we're still petite like our mom."

"I know there's a huge community of moms that stand with me," she noted.

McCray and husband Bobby McCray are also parents to 15-year-old Bobby and 8-year-old Christian.

