Khloe Kardashian Addresses Her 'Massive' Pregnancy Lips on 'KUWTK'

Khloe Kardashian is getting ahead of her haters.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashiansstar took to her Instagram Story on Sunday morning ahead of the show’s season 15 premiere to warn fans about her “massive” pregnancy lips.

“PSA I was pregnant during this entire season of KUWTK. Some women get ‘pregnancy lips.’ I was one of them. So my lips look crazy and massive. Trust me I know and I HATED it!” Khloe, who gave birth to daughter True in April, wrote.

“A lot of wild sh*t happens to your body and face while pregnant. It’s out of our control. Most people don’t have to film during an entire pregnancy so just watch the show and be kind about my growing body and lips,” she continued. “Pregnancy women should be off limits.”

Instagram

While Khloe was concerned about her appearance on the show, most of the drama this season has focused on the raging feud between her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian.

Recent promos have showed the sisters in all-out screaming matches, insulting each other’s work ethic, lifestyle and even looks. Kim’s body, meanwhile, has also made headlines as she’s happily showed off her weight loss, gushing over her new 119 pound weight.

The mother of three recently received criticism from fans and celebs alike for her excited, giddy responses to being called “skinny” and “anorexic” by her sisters -- but Khloe defended her sister in an interview with E! News.

"She looks great and I'm praising her for looking good. But she always looked good," Khloe said. "People take anything and just run with it."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Gets Surprise Cake & Balloons From Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Defends Sister Kim After Backlash Over 'Skinny' Comments

Kim Kardashian on Why the Family Supports Khloe Kardashian Reconciling With Tristan Thompson

Related Gallery