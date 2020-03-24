Khloe Kardashian Applauds Kim's Twitter Rant Against Taylor Swift

Khloe Kardashian is here for her older sister, Kim Kardashian West's, recent Twitter rant against Taylor Swift. It all went down on Monday night when Kim went off on Taylor's response to the recently leaked full video footage of her infamous 2016 call with Kim's husband, Kanye West.

"I was about to go take my a** to sleep but then I just saw my sister post a couple tweets. Kimberly you better!!!!!!!!" Khloe wrote in response, adding lots of heart emojis. "Kim is my f**king lawyer for life!!!!!! My sister AND my lawyer."

Khloe also wrote and then deleted two additional tweets, which read, "OK for reals now, I'm going to have KKW read me a bedtime story!!! @KimKardashian night night. Remember to social distance, wash your hands every 20 mins, cough into your elbow, don't be f**king rude and most importantly #KUWTK airs this THURSDAY. Sweet dreams."

Khloe Kardashian/Twitter

Both Khloe and sister Kendall Jenner liked all the tweets in Kim's rant, which began with calling Taylor out for reigniting the feud during difficult times.

"I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying," Kim wrote. "To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word 'b**ch' was used without her permission."

Prior to Kim's rant, Taylor posted about the newly leaked full video footage of the call between herself and Kanye.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that was leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for four years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," Taylor wrote, linking to charity pages of organizations helping during the coronavirus outbreak.

Taylor's publicist, Tree Paine, also fired back against Kim's comments on Twitter.

"I’m Taylor’s publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that’s editing," Tree wrote, along with the statement she first shared when the drama between Swift and West unfolded in 2016. "P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?"

The conversation in question revolved around Kanye's song, "Famous," in which he raps, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**ch famous." The lyric is in reference to the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards when Kanye got on stage during Taylor's win, declaring Beyonce had the best video of all time.

The feud between the artists has continued for years with Taylor's album, Reputation, largely presumed to be focused around the backlash she received for seemingly lying about the call between herself and Kanye. She also opened up about that dark period in her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. Watch the clip below for more:

