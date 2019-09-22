Khloe Kardashian is embodying an icon!

Over the weekend, the 35-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share shots from a new photo shoot. In the pics, Khloe stuns in a light denim top with her blonde hair parted dramatically to one side for a vintage look.

It turns out that's exactly what she was going for, as Khloe took to the caption to share her inspiration for the shoot. "Channeling Anna Nicole Smith from her Guess campaign ❥," Khloe wrote, referencing the late model's 1992 ad campaign.

Makeup artist Hrush Achemyan also took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video of Khloe get her hair and makeup done for the shoot.

Smith passed away in 2007 at the age of 39. Her early '90s Guess campaign featured the blonde bombshell in a series of black-and-white shots, looking very Marilyn Monroe-esque.

Khloe's friends and family were here for the Old Hollywood-style shoot, no one more so than Tristan Thompson -- Khloe's ex and the father of her 1-year-old daughter, True -- who took to the comments section to express his love for the pics.

"Perfection," Tristan commented along with a heart eyes emoji.

Tristan's flirty note came shortly after Khloe revealed that he tried to kiss her before their daughter's first birthday party on the season premiere of KUWTK.

Though Khloe didn't respond to her ex, she did comment back to her famous family after they left some loving messages on her post.

Like Tristan, Khloe's sister Kylie Jenner also thought she was "perfection" in the pics. "kyles!!!!! My baby mama," Khloe wrote in response.

"You are so beautiful inside and out," Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, wrote. "I get from my mama," Khloe responded.

While Khloe and her sister Kourtney Kardashian traded sweet emojis, Kim Kardashian West wrote, "Twins!!!!! Omg she's my fave and so are you!!!"

"Stop it!!!!" Khloe replied to her older sister Kim. "Who are you!!!!!!! Omg I love you!!!!!"

