Khloe Kardashian is sending out another cryptic message on social media.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Monday to preach about relationships. The post comes months after her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, allegedly cheated on her, shortly before welcoming their daughter, True.

"Free yourself from negative people. Spend time with nice people who are smart, driven and likeminded," she wrote. "Relationships should help you, not hurt you."

"Surround yourself with people who reflect the person you want to be," she continued. "Choose friends who you are proud to know, people you admire, who love and respect you -- people who make your day a little brighter simply by being in it."

Khloe concluded her note by encouraging readers to put themselves above toxic relationships.

"Life is too short to spend time with people who suck the happiness out of you," she wrote. "When you free yourself from negative people, you free yourself to be YOU -- and being YOU is the only way to live."

This is just one in a series of cryptic messages the reality star has shared lately. Earlier this month, Khloe posted about the kind of people she likes to hang out with -- bashing those who are "judgmental" and "stupid."

While fans speculated about the meaning behind the messages -- many assuming there was trouble in her relationship with Tristan, 27 -- a source told ET that she is "so incredibly happy" with her beau.

"While those closest to her have discussed the chance Tristan is cheating again, Khloe just laughs it off," the source claimed. "[She] says, 'Those people are crazy.'"

Just days later, Khloe was back on her Instagram Story, this time writing about female empowerment. Following that development, a source told ET that Khloe was "holding off" on her return to Cleveland, where Tristan plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"She isn't ready to leave her family just yet," the source revealed. "True will be six months old soon and Khloe plans to spend that special day with her family."

The source added that it's also "been hard" for Khloe to relive all of the reports about Tristan allegedly cheating on her with multiple women while she was still pregnant, as it's currently being played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"As much as she's worked on moving past the heartbreak, the reminder brings up some of those emotions again," the source said. "Khloe will most likely head back to Cleveland, but as of now, there isn't an official date."

