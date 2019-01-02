One thing is certain: Khloe Kardashian is a fighter!



On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star decided to celebrate the first day of 2019 with some advice for fans, which could shed some light on her frame of mind and the seemingly closer-than-ever status of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.



“If you don’t fight for what you want, then don’t cry for what you lost,” she wrote on Instagram, adding, “Your negative thoughts are the enemy, no one else, if you made peace with yourself, your arguments would end with everyone.”

Are these words of wisdom subtly referencing her and Thompson's ability to salvage their relationship after numerous cheating allegations were slung at the basketball star last year?

The advice came just hours after the 34-year-old and her NBA fella headed to Rumor Bar & Grill in Cleveland, Ohio, to celebrate New Year’s Eve. Sporting a black-and-silver dress, the fitspo guru shared clip after clip from the festivities, which frequently included Thompson, the father of her 8-month-old daughter, True.

Soon after, she shared a dazzling compilation of images from throughout the year, as well as a long caption reflecting on the ups and downs she faced in 2018.



“❥➹ 2018 was a roller coaster of emotions,” Kardashian began. “Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high. This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!! This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.”



“Life does not always go as planned, but the beauty of it is, that it can surprise you in any moment with the sweetest of serendipity,” she continued. “The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world! Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do✨.”



She concluded with some moving thoughts on her daughter and how she has changed her life.



“True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!” she wrote. “Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True!”

