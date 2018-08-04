Khloe Kardashian can't get over the sweet gifts Tristan Thompson gave her.

After launching her new Good American activewear collection on Friday, the 34-year-old fashion designer and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to show off her surprise cake and balloons.

"I just got home and look, these are all from Tristan," Khloe says in the clip while showing off her silver, black and white balloons and matching cake. "Good American balloons and my cute cake. Thank you, thank you, thank you." The tasty dessert has white frosting with black icing all around, and also includes a photo of Khloe and the brand's name.

Khloe was promoting the new line in Seattle, Washington, but was back home with her baby girl, True, in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The new mom posted a handful of Instagram Stories of herself and her daughter lounging around.

Khloe recently returned to work following her maternity leave, and praised Tristan for taking over daddy duty while she was away.

"I'm very grateful because Tristan is being a great daddy and he has done all the feedings while I've been gone," the reality star told her followers last month. "Shout out to all the good dads out there."

The couple has been rebuilding their relationship after his cheating scandal. While the two have remained quiet about where they stand following the drama, a source told ET in June that Khloe and her family had “forgiven” Tristan.

The new parents have also been spotted going on dates and enjoying each other's company over the last weeks. See more of their recent outings in the video below.

