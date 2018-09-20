Khloe Kardashian is standing by her man!

According to multiple reports, the 34-year-old reality star and new mom will be returning to Cleveland, Ohio, with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, once his season starts with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The couple has been enjoying their summer and fall together in Los Angeles alongside their adorable daughter, True. The pair seem to be working on repairing their relationship after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe just days before True’s birth.

Khloe has yet to publicly speak out on Tristan’s cheating, though it will be covered on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

She has, however, spoken out against fans who have questioned her continued relationship with the basketball star. After one commenter noted that Khloe was acting like Tristan didn’t cheat, the Revenge Body star gave a lengthy response on Instagram.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat,” she wrote. “I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’ Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything.”

Khloe denied reports that she and Tristan have discussed marriage. Last month, Kim Kardashian opened up in an interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest about her sister’s decision to stay with Tristan.

“[Khloe]’s motherly instincts kicked in and she has to do what makes her happy so we’ll support that,” Kim said at the time.

Khloe and Tristan have been spotted out on several dates together and recently went on a family vacation with True. For more, watch the clip below:

