Khloe Kardashian helps a former soldier deal with a cheating scandal as her reality series, Revenge Body, returns for a third season.

In a promo clip for new episodes, the 34-year-old reality star is shown having a heart-to-heart with a former military man, who opens up about having his fiancé sleep with his pal.

The story is similar to Khloe’s experience with her ex, Tristan Thompson, who allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, the bestie of Khloe's half-sister, Kylie Jenner.

“After I was injured, I had to have several surgeries and spend some time in hospital,” the contestant, who served in the army for 13 years before suffering an injury, tells Khloe in the teaser. “During that hard time, my fiancé at the time, Jessica, slept with my friend Rob … or my ex-friend.”

“Ex-friend, yeah,” Khloe agrees.

“When the truth came out it was crushing,” the contestant continued. “I lost my support system because I lost the two people who were closest to me.”

“Well, f**k them,” Khloe responds. “Who needs them?”

Later in the promo, Khloe is faced with another contestant whose broken engagement stemmed from cheating.

“The wind is knocked out of you,” Khloe says as the female contestant describes how devastating it was finding out she had been betrayed.

