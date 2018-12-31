Khloe Kardashian Reflects on Overcoming 'Lowest Lows' in 2018

2018 was all about learning for Khloe Kardashian.

In a reflective Instagram post on Monday, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up about living through the "highest highest and the lowest lows" she's experienced in her life. Kardashian's biggest milestone this year, becoming a mom, came just days after her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, was enveloped in a cheating scandal. The blonde beauty wasn't shy about pointing out how she's been "tested time and time again" in her post.

“❥➹ 2018 was a roller coaster of emotions,” Kardashian began. “Praise be to GOD because at this moment, I’m at an all time high.”

“This season the devil did not rest, I was tested, time and time again. I came out of my experiences stronger than ever! My spirit can not be broken!!” she wrote. “This year I faced my challenges by trusting myself, not always in my decisions but in my ability to overcome whatever I was being tested with. I now know I am a conqueror, I am stronger than I ever could have imagined, and no matter which obstacle I face, I will always overcome it.”

Though Kardashian didn't name Thompson in her post, he does appear in several photos in her accompanying year-end video. The reality star has continued to keep things amicable with the basketball player for the sake of her daughter. In a November tweet, she explained that she wasn't going to let his cheating scandal cloud True's birth, defending her decision to allow him in the delivery room.

Kardashian's New Year's post alluded to her ability to put the drama behind her. "The key is to keep moving forward, keep smiling, keep being a positive ray of light in a somewhat dark world!” she said. “Knowing that God and the universe has your back and that life is meant to get better as long as we internally feel grateful and strive to become better humans. Start each day with a grateful, loving heart. Be truly grateful and that will create a ripple effect of karma and blessings. You get what you give in anything you do✨.”

The Good American designer concluded her message with a special note to her 8-month-old daughter.

"True, you are and forever will be my greatest blessing- my greatest gift!! There is nothing I wouldn’t endure a million times over to be blessed with an angel like you!!!” she expressed. “Thank you for showing me what it feels like to be complete. To be at peace in my soul. I never knew my heart could be so full. I will love you until the end of time! You were worth the wait my sweet baby True! ❥➹.”

A source recently told ET that despite Kardashian's and Thompson's past turmoil, the pair's relationship is in a good place.

"They made it through some really dark times, but she's happy that she gave him a second chance because he's stepped up and is not only an amazing father to True, but he's been such a rock for Khloe. They're really just so in love," the source said, adding that Kardashian is hoping to start trying for another baby soon.

"It was a difficult journey [for Khloe] to get pregnant the first time, so she's aware it may take some time again," the source shared. "She doesn't want to delay trying. That being said, she's not putting any pressure on herself or overthinking it. It will happen when it happens. [She's] not not trying."

According to ET's source, Kardashian isn't the only one in the family with babies on the brain.

"Kylie [Jenner] and Khloe would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way," the source said. "It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that's really where the family's attention is. It's all about the next generation."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Daughters Have the Cutest Conversation in Precious Photos

Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Users Who Accuse Her of Forgetting About Brother Rob

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner May Get Pregnant Together Again 'Soon'

Related Gallery