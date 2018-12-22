Khloe Kardashian wants people to know that her brother, Rob Kardashian, is her "entire world."

On Friday, the 34-year-old reality star shared a black-and-white photo of herself with her mom, Kris Jenner, expressing how much she loves her and thanking her for raising "multiple mini queens."

"♚ You are a Queen who has raised multiple mini Queens still trying to be as strong and fabulous as you are!" Khloe wrote. "I will love you more and more every day until the end of time."

A couple followers, however, called out Khloe for "forgetting" about her brother and never mentioning him. "It's a shame Rob Kardashian is a member of the family and he is NEVER mentioned," one Instagram user wrote on her post.

Khloe did not let the comment go unnoticed, replying that people shouldn't voice their opinion if they "truly aren’t informed on our family."

"My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king," she wrote. "It is a shame that you can't [sic] respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren't informed on our family."

Additionally, another follower in a friendlier tone, also wrote, "Don't forget about Rob. She's raising a king too."

Khloe replied, "He has always been a king since the minute he was born! My mom and my dad did an amazing job with him. He is my <3."

It was just a couple of weeks ago that Khloe stayed with her younger brother during the raging Southern California fires when she and her daughter, True, were forced to evacuate.

While Rob has remained out of the spotlight, the 31-year-old Kardashian has "turned his life around," a source told ET last week. After being told his weight gain could eventually threaten his life, he's been working with a trainer and feeling better than ever.

“Rob has struggled nonstop for years with his weight and he finally seems to have turned his life around,” the source shared. “Lately Rob’s friends have been talking about how proud they are of him because he made his health a priority.”

“He was warned that if he didn’t lose weight, it could eventually become life or death, but since then he lost pounds and feels so much better,” the source continued. “He works out regularly with a trainer and that has made a difference in his shape. He really is beginning to look like the old Rob.”

ET learned in October that he had lost an estimated 30-50 pounds. Hear more about Rob's recent transformation in the video below.

