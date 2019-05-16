Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson Breakup Is Still 'Really Raw'

Khloe Kardashian is getting candid about her split with Tristan Thompson.

The 34-year-old reality star is set to appear on next Monday's episode of Laura Wasser's podcast, Divorce Sucks!, and, in a sneak peek clip obtained by TMZ, Khloe talks about her "raw" breakup with the 28-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player and how it affects their 13-month-old daughter, True.

"It does f**king suck, it does," Khloe admits of her most recent split from Tristan. The pair initially called it quits last year when NBA pro allegedly cheated on a pregnant Khloe. The two eventually got back together, but ended things for good after Tristan allegedly kissed Jordyn Woods, the best friend to Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner, in February.

"There's moments, because our personal emotions are still in there," Khloe says. "For me, Tristan and I broke up not too long ago so it's really raw and so those emotions can be heightened at times."

Despite the difficult situation, Khloe has made it a point to maintain a positive energy for her daughter.

"True is like one and a month old so she doesn't really know what's happening, but to me she does know. She feels energy and I'm a big believer in that. So, I do everything in my power to not put any sort of heavy energy around her," Khloe shares. "Maybe that sounds a little too Bohemian to some people."

In spite of their differences, Khloe works to co-parent amicably with Tristan, even including him at True's first birthday party.

"I didn't do it because I thought she was going to remember this first party. First of all, the party, there's like unicorns and puppies, things she doesn't know. I could've got stuffed animals. It was really for me," she says of the extravagant bash. "I just wanted a happy, heavenly place, but I know that she's gonna wanna look back at all of her childhood memories like we all do."

"Me and my sisters, we will sit on the floor, looking at our old photo albums, talking. We don't remember what our parents told us and we act like we know everything about this photo and I want to give her the same thing," Khloe continues. "And I know her dad is a great person. I know how much he loves her and cares about her, so I want him to be there and it was civilized and we did it."

Watch the video below for more on Khloe and Tristan's relationship post-breakup:

