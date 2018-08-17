True Thompson is really feeling the love from mom Khloe Kardashian.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old reality star posted a video and a photo to her Instagram Stories of her and Tristan Thompson's precious 4-month-old daughter giggling as Khloe mused, "What are you saying? What are you trying to say?"

Clearly smitten with her little girl, Khloe wrote: "I love you to the moon and back."

In a still image of True, the new mom included some heart emojis next to the newborn, who is wearing a darling pink dress and matching headband.

True is only a few months old and already a natural in front of the camera. A few days earlier, Khloe posted some pics to Instagram of her 6-year-old niece, Penelope Disick, adorably snapping photos of her cousin.

"These are the moments I’ve been waiting for!!! How blessed am I?!?!" Khloe captioned the pics of her and sister Kourtney Kardashian's daughters. "P is an incredible photographer! And True is a very good baby model lol (she sort of had no choice)"

The cousins do seem to be getting along quite nicely. ET caught up with Khloe's other sister, Kim Kardashian West, in June, and she shared that "it was a lovefest" when her immediate family met True.

"I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest," she said of introducing her three children -- North, 5, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 7 months -- to their baby cousin.

Here's another adorable moment between Khloe and True:

