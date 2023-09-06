Home

Kick Off Spooky Season With the Best Halloween Decorations on Sale at Amazon Right Now

Halloween Decorations
September 6, 2023

Get into the spooky spirit and start creating your haunted house with the best deals on Halloween home decor.

Labor Day, considered the unofficial end of summer, is now behind us which means only one thing: it's officially the start of Spooky Season. Halloween decor has already hit the shelves and some must-have picks are even on sale well before October. You can start planning your future haunted mansion thanks to Amazon's best deals on Halloween home decor.

From Halloween inflatables and giant spider webs to floating candles and classic pumpkin string lights, so many Halloween decorations are on sale at Amazon now. Pretty much every Halloween decoration we're looking for can be scooped up for less on Amazon — and there's nothing scary about that. No matter if scream-inducing or cute decor is more your style, we've found both indoor and outdoor decorations that can make your home stand out this year.

Ahead, get in the spooky spirit and shop the best deals on Halloween decorations available at Amazon before the trick-or-treaters arrive. Once you're Halloween home is complete, pick out your costume with our guides to the best Halloween costumes for men and celeb-inspired costumes.

Best Deals on Halloween Decor to Shop Now

Halloween Spider Web Lights with Black Spider

Halloween Spider Web Lights with Black Spider
Amazon

Halloween Spider Web Lights with Black Spider

The black spider and 4-foot purple web lighting combine to create a unique ambience in any room.

$30 $17

Shop Now

Hanging Halloween Skeleton Ghosts Decorations, 3 Pack

Hanging Halloween Skeleton Ghosts Decorations, 3 Pack
Amazon

Hanging Halloween Skeleton Ghosts Decorations, 3 Pack

3 scary Grim Reapers feature flowing robes, creepy skull heads, and white hair. They are great Halloween props to surprise your friends. 

$36 $26

Shop Now

Scary Zombie Hands Halloween Window Cover

Scary Zombie Hands Halloween Window Cover
Amazon

Scary Zombie Hands Halloween Window Cover

Create an unforgettable entry with realistic 3D bloody handprints and shadowy figures​​​​​​​. Just spray a little water on the window or door, then just paste the cover.

$16 $8

Shop Now

20 Floating Candles with Wand

20 Floating Candles with Wand
Amazon

20 Floating Candles with Wand

Inspired by Harry Potter, these floating candles will bring you the feel of the magic world to your home. The included 14-inch magic wand remote control adds an extra touch of fun and fantasy.

$60 $40

With Coupon

Shop Now

"BOO" Halloween Lights

"BOO" Halloween Lights
Amazon

"BOO" Halloween Lights

Designed to be used indoors, these LED marquee letters can be easily hung on a wall or placed on a table to create a spooky ambiance.

$26 $14

Shop Now

7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables

7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables
Amazon

7-Foot Pumpkin Inflatables

This 7-foot long inflatable is the ideal Halloween blow up yard decorations for spooky season. It comes with an extended cord, ground stakes, fastened ropes, built-in sandbags, and a plug with UL certification.

$60 $42

Shop Now

Halloween Spider Webs with 150 Fake Spiders

Halloween Spider Webs with 150 Fake Spiders
Amazon

Halloween Spider Webs with 150 Fake Spiders

Spider webs are one of the simplest ways to add a Halloween atmosphere to your haunted house or party. Each pack of cobwebs comes with 150 extra fake spiders to give trick-or-treaters and party guests a fright.

$25 $12

Shop Now

72” Hanging Animated Talking Witch

72” Hanging Animated Talking Witch
Amazon

72” Hanging Animated Talking Witch

This light-up talking witch has a sound activation function, which creates a creepy and scary atmosphere for any Halloween events. 

$37 $25

Shop Now

Bats Wall Decor

Bats Wall Decor
Amazon

Bats Wall Decor

Score stylishly spooky wall decor with these reusable black bats, which come in a pack of 120 (in various sizes) and stick to your chosen surface with adhesive. They're a fun and easy decoration idea that your kid can help with while you're transforming your home into a haunted house.

$14 $7

Shop Now

Halloween Black Lace Spiderweb Mantle Cover

Halloween Black Lace Spiderweb Mantle Cover
Amazon

Halloween Black Lace Spiderweb Mantle Cover

Whether you're having a Halloween party or you're just handing out candy on Halloween night, you'll definitely get the Halloween vibes right with this black lace spiderweb you can put on your mantle.

$10 $8

Shop Now

10' Inflatable Overlap Ghost Decoration with LED Lights

10' Inflatable Overlap Ghost Decoration with LED Lights
Amazon

10' Inflatable Overlap Ghost Decoration with LED Lights

For outdoor or indoor use, the inflatable ghosts come with a 10-foot power cord to place the decoration wherever you like. 

$60 $38

Shop Now

Halloween Spider Web Lights

Halloween Spider Web Lights
Amazon

Halloween Spider Web Lights

Go for a classic Halloween aesthetic with this black spider web made of 70 orange lights. There are even three kinds of lighting modes if you prefer flashing or fading lights for a spooky party. 

$20 $16

With coupon

Shop Now

NEST Pumpkin Chai Candle

NEST Pumpkin Chai Candle
Amazon

NEST Pumpkin Chai Candle

The pumpkin chai Nest candle will seamlessly blend into your Halloween-decorated home. Light up the orange-colored candle for autumnal, long-lasting fragrances.

$48 $43

Shop Now

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

Tags: