Eve and Villanelle are here to save you from your quarantine malaise.

Killing Eve season 3 is officially returning two weeks early -- premiering April 12 at 9:00 p.m ET -- and to celebrate the good news, AMC dropped a new trailer teasing the continued cat-and-mouse chase between Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer.

"We know how adored this series is and we know how keen people are for great content right now," AMC's Sarah Barnett said in a statement. "This season of Killing Eve digs deep psychologically, and with actors like Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and Fiona Shaw the results are nothing short of astonishing. We literally couldn’t wait for fans to see it."

Watch the trailer below:

The new season features new disguises (clown shoes and all), new revelations (Eve is alive) and new cast members: Succession's Dame Harriet Walter, Game of Throne's Gemma Whelan and Harry Potter's Pedja Bjelac are some of the new faces popping up in season 3.

The series also has its third lead writer in as many years, with Fear the Walking Dead's Suzanne Heathcote following in the footsteps of season one's Phoebe Waller-Bridge and season two's Emerald Fennell as the latest female showrunner to take a stab at Killing Eve.

