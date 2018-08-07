The Kardashian sisters may be after each other on Keeping Up With the Kardashians this season, but when push comes to shove, they always have each other's back.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian used the power of social media to throw shade at Kourtney's ex, Younes Bendjima,who spoke out following their breakup on Tuesday.

In a message posted to his Instagram story, Younes claimed news outlets "wanna make me be the bad guy" after photos surfaced of him getting flirty with Jordan Ozuna, a former Hooters waitress who was previously linked to Tyga and Justin Bieber.

"Nice pics from your 'boys trip,'" Kim commented on The Shade Room's screenshot of the post, while Khloe commented, "Alexa play 'heard it all before' by Sunshine Anderson" on another screenshotted post. A source told ET, meanwhile, that Younes and Jordan aren't romantically involved.

Kourtney, 39, and Younes, 25, started dating in 2016, but "recently broke up after [they] decided it wasn't workout out," ET's source said. According to the source, Kourtney was the one to initiate the split.

"Near the end of the relationship, the two weren't getting along and the age difference ultimately played a part," the source added. "Younes is young, and although mature for his age, he and Kourtney are at different stages in their lives."

