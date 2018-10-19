There was a time when nothing was private for Kim Kardashian West -- and she wanted it that way.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sits down with Alec Baldwin on Sunday's episode of ABC's The Alec Baldwin Show, where she admits that she was once obsessed with being in the public eye. In a clip from the upcoming episode, Kim explains her former desire to "be seen," and how it's evolved since she married Kanye West.

"We’d get our hair and makeup done filming, and we’d be done and I was like, 'What is the hottest restaurant in Hollywood? Where can I go? Where can I be seen? Who is there? What are they doing? Who is there? Oh my god, I need to get my car washed,'" she tells Baldwin of her relationship with fame, before detailing how it's changed.

"It started with Kanye, because he lived a more, you know, his work life is very public, but then, like, when he was off, he was very private. And I was -- everything had to be public for me back then. So I had to kind of flip it," Kim says. "Now it's like, on my time off, I’m like, 'Where are the locations I can go eat, go on vacation where no one will see us?'"

"All I want is privacy. I never thought that I would be at that point," she adds.

Kim married Kanye in 2014, a year after giving birth to their first child, daughter North. The couple has since welcomed son Saint and daughter Chicago, and while Kim has, for the most part, been open about sharing her and her children's lives with fans, she notably took a break from the public eye in late 2016, after her Paris robbery.

These days, when not traveling for work, Kim and Kanye keep things more on the down low.

"We just sit in bed at nighttime and watch Family Feud or whatever," she recently revealed on Ashley Graham's podcast,Pretty Big Deal. "Or we fight because he wants to watch Rick and Morty, and I'm like, 'Can we please watch, like, Long Island Medium?'"

