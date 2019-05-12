Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West couldn't be happier after the arrival of their fourth child.

A source tells ET, "Kim and Kanye feel complete with the addition of their newest son. Kim has always wanted a big family, and this expansion has filled her and Kanye with so much happiness. The couple is enjoying this special moment as a family and taking the time to fully embrace each new moment that comes with this new chapter."

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star announced on Friday that she and her hubby had welcomed a baby boy. "He's here and he's perfect," Kim tweeted of their newborn, who arrived via surrogate. "He's also Chicago's twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨."

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

The baby boy weighed 6 lbs, 9 oz, according to Kim's rep. Both Kim and Kanye were present for his birth.

"Kim and Kanye welcomed their son, and are over the moon with excitement," a source told ET on Saturday. "Both Kim and Kanye were there for the delivery, and some of the family was at the hospital for support. The couple is enjoying this special moment and is so happy to have this perfect addition to their family."

The youngster joins sisters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, as well brother Saint, 3. Chicago was also born through surrogacy.

