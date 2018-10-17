North West is having the time of her life.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West took their 5-year-old daughter on a safari on Wednesday during their time in Uganda. The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story to share a handful of videos of a monkey climbing on a railing and the family watching a group of giraffes.

"North, do you see the giraffe families?" the makeup mogul asks her little girl in one clip. A second video shows Kim, Kanye and North enjoying a bumpy ride. North is matching her famous father by wearing neon shirts, while Kim wears a light gray ensemble.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

The family arrived in Africa on Sunday, met with the president of Uganda, Yoweri K Museveni, on Monday, and on Tuesday they visited an orphanage where they gave away Yeezy Boots to all the kids. Kim shared footage of the sweet moment on her social media, "Yeezys for everyone," she is heard saying in one clip.

Kanye in Uganda giving away free Yeezys to all the school kids 🇺🇬 pic.twitter.com/9o1FTVYQww — @yeezyboosts (@yeezyboosts) October 16, 2018

The rapper is currently in Africa to record his next album, Yandhi. His trip comes after his controversial Saturday Night Live rant, as well as his visit to the White House, where he spoke out about his admiration for President Donald Trump.

Kanye in the studio in Uganda pic.twitter.com/vjYQK7dEAi — @yeezyboosts (@yeezyboosts) October 13, 2018

See more on the Kardashian-West family below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Give Yeezys to Orphans During Uganda Trip

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Visit the President of Uganda, Gift Him With Sneakers

Kanye West Reactivates His Twitter Account, Live Streams After Arriving in Uganda With Kim Kardashian

Related Gallery