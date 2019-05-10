Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Baby Boy Via Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's baby boy is here!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star and her rapper husband welcomed their fourth child together via surrogacy, she announced on Friday. Kim shared the news on Twitter, writing, "He's here and he’s perfect!"

She also said he already strongly resembles his 1-year-old sister, Chicago.

"He's also Chicago’s twin lol I'm sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨," she shares.

Kim's rep tells ET that their son was born on Thursday, May 9, and weighed 6 lbs, 9 oz. A source also tells ET that Kim and Kanye were both present for the delivery of their youngest son.

"Kim and Kanye welcomed their son, and are over the moon with excitement," the source says. "Both Kim and Kanye were there for the delivery, and some of the family was at the hospital for support. The couple is enjoying this special moment and is so happy to have this perfect addition to their family."

News of the baby boy's birth came after Kourtney Kardashian revealed to her mom, Kris Jenner, during Thursday's taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Kim's surrogate was in labor.

"So, my mom doesn't even know this, but Kim's surrogate went into labor," Kourtney -- who was joined by her children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as well as Kim and Kanye's kids, North, Saint, and Chicago -- told Kris.

Replying through tears, Jenner said, "What are we doing sitting here... Fire up the car!"

A source told ET that Kim and Kanye were expecting another child in January. Later that month, she confirmed the news during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," the source said, referring to the birth of Chicago in 2018 via surrogate. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids."

Kim opened up to ET last month about her decision to once again use a surrogate to expand her family, and how her experience with her new surrogate was different the second time around.

"I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship," she said. "I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her."

"So, I feel really calm and at ease," she continued. "I don't know if it's a fourth kid thing or, we've been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go."

