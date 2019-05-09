Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Surrogate in Labor

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's fourth child is almost here.

Kourtney Kardashian revealed to her mom, Kris Jenner, during Thursday's taping of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Kim's surrogate was in labor.

Joined by her children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, as well as Kim’s kids, North, Saint, and Chicago, Kourtney shared that Kim and Kanye's baby boy was being born.

"So, my mom doesn't even know this, but Kim's surrogate went into labor," she said, with Kris replying through tears, "What are we doing sitting here... Fire up the car!"

Sending love to you, @KimKardashian and @KanyeWest!

Prior to the announcement, the couple denied a report by E!'s Daily Pop that they had already welcomed their fourth child on the day of the 2019 Met Gala in New York City.

"Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true!" Kim tweeted. "It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol."

Kim and Kanye's latest addition to the family joins their three kids -- daughters North, 5, and Chicago, 1, as well as 3-year-old brother, Saint.

A source told ET that Kim and Kanye were expecting another child in January. Later that month, she confirmed the news during her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

"The couple has always wanted a big family and their first time with surrogacy went so well, they decided to do it again," the source said, referring to the birth of Chicago in 2018 via surrogate. "The couple is excited to welcome such an incredible gift in 2019. They’ve also talked that after this child, they are most likely done having kids.”

Later that month, a source told ET that the couple decided to use a different surrogate than the woman who carried Chicago.

"Kim and Kanye weighed their options heavily, took time to think everything through," the source said of their decision to have another child. "Ultimately they decided to see, if they implanted the embryo, if it would take and left the rest up to fate. Family to Kim and Kanye is everything, and they are ecstatic they are expanding their family."

Last August, a source also told ET that "Kim loved growing up with a lot of siblings and wants the same for her children," and that if it were up to Kanye, he would "have as many as possible."

ET spoke to Kim in April, where she talked about how her experience with a surrogate was different the second time around.

"I love my surrogate, we have a really good relationship," she said. "I really trust her and I definitely see, like, the first time that I went through it, I was a little bit more anxious, and texting more and calling more, and I feel like my surrogate this time around, really is such a protecting person and I really trust that in her."

"So, I feel really calm and at ease," she continued. "I don't know if it's a fourth kid thing or, we've been through the surrogacy before, you just get a little bit more calm as they go."

