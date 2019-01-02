Kim Kardashian is probably starting off 2019 shopping for aloe because she just got burned!

The 38-year-old reality star took to Twitter on New Year’s Day, asking her more than 59 million followers about the new Netflix sensation, Bird Box.

“Watching Bird Box. I really like it. Who has seen it?” she questioned her followers.

The Sandra Bullock-led horror film has been the subject of countless memes and online discussions since it was released in mid-December.

Kardashian’s longtime pal and consistent jokester, Chrissy Teigen, took the opportunity to roast her friend, replying on Twitter, “Kimberly like everyone in the entire world.”

kimberly like everyone in the entire world — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 2, 2019

The response was met with many hilarious GIFs and memes, but Kim didn’t seem phased by the joking diss. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is no stranger to poking fun at herself. In fact, just hours later she posted a throwback video from 2011 of herself talking about New Year’s resolutions.

“2011 is all about doing what’s best for me, so if that means, you know, breaking some old habits, then that’s what you gotta do!” a perky Kim says in the funny clip.

Chrissy and Kim have remained close through the years. Chrissy’s husband, John Legend, recently performed at Kim and Kanye West’s Christmas Eve bash.

“Some pics from our Christmas Eve Party. We danced to ‘All Of Me’ since the last time we heard @johnlegend sing this live it was at our wedding for our first dance!” Kim captioned some photos with her hubby at the soiree on Instagram.

