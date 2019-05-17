Kim Kardashian West is celebrating her fifth wedding anniversary a few days early.

The reality star said "I do" to Kanye West on May 24, 2014 in Florence, Italy, and ahead of their monumental anniversary, she shared a photo from their special day with her Instagram followers.

"Five years and four kids ✨ life couldn’t be better! *anniversary coming so soon*," Kim captioned the pic of her wearing a custom Givenchy wedding gown and Kanye in a dapper tuxedo by the same designer.

Riccardo Tisci, the man behind their wedding looks, commented: "Amazing day."

In addition, Kim has been using never-before-seeing photos from her wedding day as packaging for her new KKW beauty collection.

“My new @kkwbeauty Mrs. West Collection is inspired by my actual look created by @makeupbymario on my wedding day. I love the idea that the memories from one of the happiest days of my life are celebrated in this collection,” Kim announced. The new collection launches on the date of the couple's actual anniversary.

The power couple has lots to celebrate! In addition to their upcoming wedding anniversary, Kim, 38, and Kanye, 41, also welcomed a baby boy into their brood earlier this month.

"Kim and Kanye feel complete with the addition of their newest son. Kim has always wanted a big family, and this expansion has filled her and Kanye with so much happiness," a source told ET of the pair. "The couple is enjoying this special moment as a family and taking the time to fully embrace each new moment that comes with this new chapter."

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Says Her Newborn Son Is 'the Most Calm and Chill' of Her Children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Welcome Baby Boy Via Surrogate

Fans Think They've Figured Out the Name of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's New Baby Boy

Related Gallery