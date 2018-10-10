Frost yourself!

Kim Kardashian broke her usual no-jewelry rule on Tuesday night, when attending the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book Gala in New York City.

The 37-year-old reality star wowed in a white cutout, backless gown, which showed off her recent weight loss. She ditched her bra for the event, but wore lots of diamond rings and a sparkly choker necklace for the evening.

"Look at these jewels I get to borrow for the night,” Kim said, showing off her bling on social media. "Guys, I have full security with me and they leave me right after the night. So, I turn into Cinderella.”

Getty Images

WireImage

Getty Images

At the event, the Selfish author was joined by Mary J. Blige, Priyanka Chopra, Rachel Bresnahan, and Zoe Kravitz, as the ladies all posed for a photo together. But it was another special guest who caught her attention.

"Look who I ran into! The one and only Kris Jenner, shopping at Tiffany’s,” Kim said in one clip as she posed with her momager.

The event was a significant departure from Kim’s usual jewel-free looks, which she started rocking after her traumatic 2016 Paris robbery.

Though Kim’s husband, Kanye West, has recently made headlines for some of his more controversial decisions, the mother of three is standing behind her man more than ever. Watch the clip below for more exclusive details:

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Kim Kardashian Warned Milo Manheim Not to Do 'Dancing With The Stars' (Exclusive)

Kris Jenner Posts for Fashion Brand Kim Kardashian Possibly Turned Down

Scott Disick Says He 'Doesn't Like Looking at' Kim Kardashian for This Reason

Related Gallery