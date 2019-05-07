Fans will get a closer look at Kim Kardashian West's work on helping to release people jailed on low-level drug offenses, thanks to an upcoming documentary.

Oxygen Media has greenlighted a two-hour documentary centering on the 38-year-old reality star and her legal team's recent incredible work. Kim is named as an executive producer of the documentary, which according to the press release, will "capture Kardashian’s efforts to secure freedom for Americans who she believes have been wronged by the justice system." The release also states that it's "her personal mission to lobby for systematic change and advocate for the men and women who she and her legal experts believe have been unfairly sentenced."

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Kim and her legal team have actually already helped 17 prisoners -- each of whom have served years of life sentences without parole for low-level drug offenses -- gain freedom over the last three months, as part of the 90 Days of Freedom campaign launched by her lawyer, Brittany K. Barnett, in partnership with lawyer MiAngel Cody of The Decarceration Collective. The outlet reports that Kim's been secretly funding the campaign over the past few months.

Last Friday, Kim tweeted that she helped secure the release of a low-level drug offender from prison named Jeffrey, after already helping to convince President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson -- a 63-year-old woman who was serving a life sentence for a first time nonviolent drug offense -- last June.

Kim shared a photo of Jeffrey and his family on Twitter, writing, "We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami. He served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work."

We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami - he served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work. pic.twitter.com/pbYicKmFpJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2019

Last month, Kim revealed to Vogue that she's currently studying to be a lawyer in order to do more for criminal justice reform.

"I made a decision to go to the White House when everyone was telling me, 'Don't go, your career will be over; you can't step foot in there,'" she recalled, referring to her meeting with Trump last May about granting Johnson clemency. "And I was like, 'It's my reputation over someone's life?' Weigh that out. People talk sh** about me all day long. It will just be another story about me versus someone getting their life back."

“I never in a million years thought we would get to the point of getting laws passed," she added about the FIRST STEP Act, which reforms the federal prison system and was passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump last December. "That was really a turning point for me."

She later defended herself against those who have criticized her surprising new venture.

"I've seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that's not the case," she Instagrammed alongside a photo of her studying. "One person actually said I should 'stay in my lane.' I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are."

