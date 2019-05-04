Kim Kardashian West is committed to her mission of criminal justice reform.

The reality star shared on Twitter on Friday that she helped secure the release of another low-level drug offender from prison.

"We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami," Kardashian, 37, wrote alongside a photo of Jeffrey and his family. "He served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work."

We did it again! Had the best call w/this lovely family & my attorney @msbkb who just won release for their loved one Jeffrey in Miami - he served 22 years of life sentence for low level drug case. He served too much time but it gives me so much joy to fund this life saving work. pic.twitter.com/pbYicKmFpJ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 3, 2019

Kardashian is currently studying to be a lawyer, and has been advocating for prison reform and criminal justice for quite some time now. Last June, the mother of three convinced President Donald Trump to pardon Alice Marie Johnson -- a 63-year-old who was serving a life sentence for a first time nonviolent drug offense -- after meeting with him a month before.

Earlier this week, Kardashian revealed that her late father, Robert Kardashian, discouraged her from becoming a lawyer in a sneak peek of an upcoming Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode.

"I have always been really fascinated by crime, true crime, the law," she said. "I told my dad years ago that I was really into criminal justice and he was like, 'This will stress you out so much. You do not really want to take this on.'"

"But I think now, having gotten so deep in helping Alice, I'm really motivated to get to know the law more and fight for people that deserve a second chance like her," she continued of Johnson.

Excited about her intention to study law, Kardashian, however, has faced backlash for her decision. Last month, she took to Instagram to defend her choice and slam the haters of her newest venture. Though she didn't graduate from college, Kim is legally allowed to take part in "reading the law," an in-office law school where she's being apprenticed by lawyers.

"For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it’s not. My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study," she wrote. "I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine. It's never too late to follow your dreams."

Getting a law degree isn't the only thing Kardashian is currently working on. On Friday, she also revealed that she has a secret project with Paris Hilton in the works.

Hear more in the video below.

