Kim Kardashian is putting her star power towards a very important cause.

The reality star and mother of three launched her fundraising initiative for the Child Mind Institute with a heartfelt Facebook post on Tuesday.

"As a mother of three, I think nothing is more important than my children’s health. This includes their physical and mental health," she wrote. "Over 17 million kids in the US struggle with a mental health or learning disorder like anxiety, ADHD, dyslexia or depression, making it hard for them to learn and succeed. Yet with proper diagnosis and treatment, these children can thrive. As students return to the classroom this fall, I want to do what I can to make sure they have all they need to succeed in school and in life, now and in the future."

Kardashian noted that this was the first Facebook fundraiser she's ever done, "so you can see children’s mental health and the work of the Child Mind Institute means a lot to me," asking followers and fans to support the New York City-based nonprofit with "$5, $50 or $500. Every dollar helps!"

"The Child Mind Institute is transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders," Kardashian continued. "They work every day to care for kids who come from around the world for help, and their researchers are studying the brain to figure out what causes mental health disorders and how to better diagnose and treat these conditions. And they are working in classrooms, with students, teachers and parents, to teach children to manage their emotions in a healthy way and get kids the help they need fast."

This isn't the first instance of Kardashian -- whose husband, Kanye West, has been candid about his struggles with mental illness -- using her immense celebrity for good this year. Earlier this summer, the reality star and makeup maven met with President Donald Trump while campaigning for a pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense.

After Johnson was released from prison, she and Kardashian sat down for a joint Today show interview with Hoda Kotb, where Kardashian opened up about her drive to secure Johnson's freedom.

“It became this mission that I just didn’t want to give up. I think to some people it might seem like, ‘OK, Kim made a phone call to the President, showed up,’ [but] we had been in talks and working on this for seven months,” the 37-year-old reality star explained. “It wasn’t an instant thing.”

