Kim Kardashian West is living the good life and rocking the best ensembles!

A day after turning heads in a bright yellow skintight Versace mini dress, the 37-year-old reality star flaunted her killer curves in a neon pink outfit. While on a yacht in Miami on Thursday, Kim took to Instagram Story to share clips of her luxurious ride while showing off her vintage body-hugging Chanel jumpsuit that features women logo detailing.

"Boat life," the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star fabulously says in one video that perfectly shows off her sexy look. Her 5-year-old daughter, North, also makes a quick appearance.

In another clip, Kim scans her body and gives Nori a kiss as her husband, Kanye West's song, "Homecoming," plays in the background.

Kim has been embracing colorful outfits lately. On Wednesday night, the social media mogul stepped out in vintage Versace while out with her pals. Just last week, she also rocked another hot pink look at her sister Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party.

"I want to wear things that make me feel good about myself and still feel sexy," Kim previously told ET about her wardrobe.

See more of Kim's fabulous style in the video below.

