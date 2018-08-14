Kim Kardashian West isn't taking herself too seriously!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media on Monday to mock herself a bit. It all started after the mom of three posted a pic of herself in underwear earlier this month. In the snap, she's modeling husband Kanye West's Yeezy line in gray underwear and white sneakers while lying on a white sheet.

She's posed slightly awkwardly in the shot, with her hands bent above her head and her knees pointed at different angles. Fans were quick to make memes out of the image and Kim was all for it, even sharing some of her faves on her Instagram Story!

There's one where she joins the Toy Story cast by hanging out with Woody and Buzz in Andy's toy box.

Another meme shows the reality star in the midst of an awesome wrestling move.

King Kong holds Kim in the next image.

The last meme shows the famous family member chilling on top of a stack of pancakes.

Even Colton Haynes got in on the fun by replicating Kim's pic. "Like butter," the actor captioned the pic.

Like butter. #Butter350's #yeezy A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Aug 14, 2018 at 1:08am PDT

After making fun of herself, Kim posted a different sexy snap from the original photo shoot. In the pic, the reality star is showing off her figure by lying on her stomach topless, wearing only panties and sneakers.

Kim recently came under fire after her sisters complimented how skinny she looked in a video posted to her Instagram Story.

"My purse is as tiny as you," Kendall Jenner said as Kim revealed that she now weighs 119 pounds.

Khloe Kardashian also got in on the praise, comparing her sister to a photo editing app. “I've never seen a human being look as good. It's like... you are a walking Facetune doll," she quipped. “... It takes work to look like that, it's awesome."

After Kim shared the video on Instagram, fans and celebrities -- including Stephanie Beatriz and Emmy Rossum -- spoke out against its message.

Here's more on the controversy:

