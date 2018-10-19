Kim Kardashian West is baring it all!

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is stripping down for her latest magazine cover, posing nearly nude for the 20th anniversary of Richardson. Inspired by the 1997 anime psychological thriller Perfect Blue -- which follows Mina, a rising pop star and actress whose team is murdered one by one, resulting in stalking and paranoia -- the photos by Steven Klein are anything but ordinary.

In the cover photo, Kim poses in only a pair of small white underwear and appears nearly makeup-free with her Cher-like hair hanging down her back. Leaning back against a red curtain, her legs are spread wide and she has a look of intensity as she shows off her muscular thighs and toned abs. The magazine's issue number covers her chest, while everything else is on full display.

Another shot features Kim naked on her hands and knees in a bathtub. With her infamous bottom and parts of her back seen, her long hair covers everything else, including her face.

The last photo shows the reality star peering into a fish tank. Wearing orange-red lipstick and some intense mascara, Kim looks contemplative as she -- and her reflection -- peer inside.

The risque shoot is not Kim's first of the week! She also posted a few new ads for her makeup line, KKW Beauty. The blue-tinted shoot includes pics of Kim posing naked in a bed, topless and with a nude male model.

Though Kim is clearly comfortable with her body, she came under fire earlier this year after her sisters praised her dramatic weight loss. On Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast, Kim -- who apparently weighed 119 pounds at the time of the incident -- apologized for the comments.

“I 100 percent completely understand where people would be coming from that felt that way,” she said of those who were hurt or offended by how she and her family were talking body image. “My intention is never to offend anyone and I really apologize if I offended anyone.”

That being said, the mother of three has no intention of ceasing to share sexy photos of herself. “I actually just feel healthy and strong and confident, so I just want to post it," she told Graham. "I want to show people what heavy weights are doing.”

